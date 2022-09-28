PUTNEY — The Osher Lecture Series will resume in the Brattleboro area. The three-part series will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 3, 10 and 17, at Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill Road.
The focus of the series will be Helping Poor People in Poor Countries: What Works, presented by Jim Levinson. This three--part program examines the primary problems and determinants of these problems in countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America with special attention to young children and reproductive-age women. What progress has been made, and with what approaches? There is a new registration process for Brattleboro Area Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and any payments at the door/on-site are no longer acceptable.
All attendees must pre-register prior to the start of the program. Signing up as an OLLI member allows you to attend the full three-part series for $20. Individual lecture fee is $8 each. For more information on the individual lectures and for information on registering, visit learn.uvm.edu/olli/brattleboro.