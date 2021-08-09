BRATTLEBORO — Out in the Open announces the reopening of the Rural QTBIPOC/LGBTQ+ Mutual Aid Fund.
In 2020, the Fund distributed over $22,000 to rural QTBIPOC/LGBTQ+ folks. The Fund distributes money to LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, +) folks, prioritizing applicants who are QTBIPOC (Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous, people of color) living in rural northern New England where funds of this type are critically needed. Additional priority is given to those who live at the intersections of systematically oppressed experiences and identities.
“Mutual aid is a powerful way to be in solidarity with everyone in your community,” said HB Lozito, the executive director of Out in the Open. “There is space for all of us within mutual aid. Many folks both request support and give resources at the same time, which is really beautiful, true to real life, and necessary for being in this together.”
Eva Westheimer, the Organizing and Programs Director of Out in the Open, said, “We are reopening our rural QTBIPOC/LGBTQ+ Mutual Aid Fund for the month of August 2021, and are committed to long-term mutual aid efforts in rural northern New England for our rural QTBIPOC/LGBTQ+ communities.”
“Something we love about mutual aid is that when we’re all better off, we’re all better off. It’s an immediate way to contribute to true community health and safety,” Lozito said. “Requesting support from a Mutual Aid Fund right now is a great way to practice care for yourself, so you’re perhaps more available to support others as well.
Self-care and community care come together in mutual aid and that’s what we’re doing here. Putting together the resources we collectively have to meet the needs we collectively have.”
The pandemic has deeply affected all of us in nearly every aspect of our lives. And as with most things, those impacts can look different in rural communities and small towns. Hospitals in rural areas have been closing at a rapid rate, there is limited public transportation, and we are seeing housing prices increase significantly and are feeling the crush of those with access to wealth fleeing more densely populated areas because Vermont (and other rural areas) have been positioning themselves as havens from this virus.
This can create even more challenges for those living in rural areas whose economies are heavily reliant on tourism dollars holding up communities (which is so many of us). While we need the money coming in in the short-term, we’re being priced out of our communities and are increasingly likely to have less access to much-needed resources (like dentists, doctors, high-quality affordable childcare, housing, etc.) that are already in short supply during non-pandemic times.
To learn more about the Fund, apply for funds, or contribute, visit: weareoutintheopen.org/mutual-aid-fund.