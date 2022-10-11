“Out of Our Heads: A Male Journey into the Heart” will be playing at the Hooker Dunham Theatre at 139 Main Street in Brattleboro Wednesday at 7 p.m. This beautiful and poignant 45 minute film by Allen Moore, cinematographer for Ken Burns, and Leo Horrigan documents a 6-day men’s retreat called “Men’s Wisdom Council.” It artfully captures the flavor and healing power of men’s retreats, individually and collectively, and is quite moving.
There will be a Q&A after the film including Sparrow Hart, who co-led the retreat and has been leading Men’s Wisdom Councils and vision quests for many years. Also participating in the Q&A will be Norm Skorstad, local therapist and long-time men’s retreat participant, and Scott Kaltenbaugh and William Forchion, who are active in this work with men and boys.
This program is free and open to all genders. This story is about men’s liberation from the chains of unhealthy masculinity. And, the larger story is about human liberation.
Refreshments available. For more information, contact Norm at 802 257-0700 or nskorstad@yahoo.com