EAST DUMMERSTON — Vermont Woodlands Association is sponsoring Fabulous Fantastic Ferns: a workshop with Lynn Levine on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in East Dummerston. The rain date is Sunday, June 12.
Levine is a naturalist and environmental educator and is the author of the recently published book, “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast.” The book is the winner of the 2019 Informational Nonfiction Book Award from the Independent Publishers of New England.
Levine is also the author of two popular tracking field guides and two children’s books. She will start this workshop with a talk about ferns, plants which have survived four mass extinctions, and will then lead the group on an outdoor exploration.
This workshop is limited to 12 people. As part of the $20 registration fee, each participant will receive their own copy of “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way.”
To register, email Levine at forester.lynn@gmail.com or call 802-254-4717.