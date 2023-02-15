ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham residents are invited to a discussion about the town's Outstanding Resource Waters at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Rockingham Library’s top floor meeting room. The event will be sponsored by the Rockingham Conservation Committee and the Windham Regional Commission. These organizations, with support from Rockingham residents, are working on the nomination of three sites in Rockingham as Outstanding Resource Waters.
The discussion will explain what Outstanding Resource Waters are, identify and describe the potentially nominated sites, and the impact a designation will or won’t have on sites in Rockingham. There will be plenty of time for questions and to learn how to get more involved. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Laurel Green at 802-289-4464.