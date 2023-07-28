GUILFORD — An original Guilford Community Church production of drama, music and dance, "The Pageant of the Parables." will be performed by local talent at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 in the Guilford Community Park Pavilion at 24 Church Drive, in Guilford. All proceeds will benefit Vermont Flood Relief.
A parable is a short and "user-friendly" story in which Jesus illustrates simple truths about life.
"Ours is a faith that is based on stories," said Guilford Community Church pastor Rev. Elisa Lucozzi. "One of the primary ways Jesus taught about faith and God's love for us was by using relatable metaphors. The parable of the Good Samaritan and the parable of the Prodigal Son are two of the most well-known examples of the many parables attributed to Jesus."
Jesus gave 30 to 50 parables or stories that take something unclear or unpersuasive and make them more relatable, therefore offering a deeper understanding of His metaphors.
"We're pleased to be presenting five of these to the community in an engaged and creative way," Lucozzi said.
Pageant Director Sue Owings, together with other church members, has nursed this vision since the pandemic this past winter, even before the pavilion was erected.
"We thought it would be a great way to offer the community a fun, summer evening, outdoor entertainment for people of all ages," said Owings.
Tickets will only be available at the door with a suggested donation of $10 to $20. Children under 12 are free, accompanied by an adult. Light refreshments will be available.
All proceeds from the play will be donated to Vermont Flood Relief.
For information, please contact the church office at (802) 257-0994 or email guilfordchurch@gmail.com