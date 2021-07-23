BRATTLEBORO -- Everyone is invited to join Brattleboro Solidarity at 6 p.m. Friday, August 6, at the Brattleboro Commons to welcome Lara Kiswani, executive director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC). AROC serves poor and working class Arabs and Muslims across the San Francisco Bay Area and works to overturn racism, forced migration, and militarism. Kiswani joins with Brattleboro Solidarity to discuss connections between U.S. policy of expansion and the occupation of her homeland of Palestine by Israel.
Brattleboro Solidarity notes that Hiroshima was bombed by the United States on August 6, 1945. "Seventy six years later, we come together to understand the continued military occupation and ongoing pillage of our world," the organization states. "Clear connections exist between Palestine and Hiroshima: intense violence, displacement, internment and demolition of communities and infrastructure, deprivation and hunger, targeting of people. The Israeli apartheid system is made possible by US funding and support - more than $100 billion USD over the last 50 years. That apartheid system is discrimination against Palestinians, land theft, home demolition, imprisonment, and many more such policies. Israel is a partner in US control and destabilization of this oil-rich region that fuels US wars across the world.
"Global liberation requires world-wide resistance," the local advocacy group continues. "In this historical moment, Palestine sits at the center of these global struggles against militarism, climate disaster, racism, starvation, health inequity and much more. Our efforts to defeat apartheid and resist injustice means funding housing and health. We must make strong connections between the fight against Israeli apartheid and the injustice in our own communities."