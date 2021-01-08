The annual submissions process has opened for projects to be included in the Southern Vermont Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).
The CEDS is a federally-approved action plan for growing the southern Vermont economy with a regional public process. Each year the CEDS is updated with new and updated “CEDS Projects” submissions which highlight projects, programs and activities that address southern Vermont’s greatest needs and enhance the region’s competitiveness.
Given the ecomonic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the country, state and southern Vermont region, the guidelines for the Southern Vermont CEDS projects have been modified to include recommendations for pandemic economic and community development recovery.
CEDS Project submissions are reviewed and ranked on how each project will advance and impact the CEDS objectives, as well as readiness to begin, partners, and investments made. While the inclusion of a project in the CEDS does not guarantee future investment, it does indicate to federal, state and philanthropic funders that the project is aligned with the region’s economic and community development goals. This annual process also ensures regional and statewide organizations have a clear understanding of southern Vermont projects in the works or under way. Projects will be accepted through March 1.
For more information on submitting a project, view last year’s webinar for a step by step tutorial, at SoVermontZone.com/ceds.
For more information, or to submit your project, visit www.SoVermontZone.com/ceds. Any private or public entity or consortium of entities can submit a project for consideration, but applications will only be accepted from entities directly responsible for implementing the projects.