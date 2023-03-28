BRATTLEBORO — The public is invited to attend a panel discussion that goes behind the scenes of the mass media world and explores how, as a citizen, good critical media literacy can lead to intelligent civic engagement.
“The Powers of Social Media, and How to Develop Critical Media Literacy,” sponsored by Vermont Independent Media’s Media Mentoring Project, will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Three expert panelists, Ben Boyington, an advocate for integrating critical media literacy into K-12 schools; Dr. Gyuri Kepes, assistant professor of communication at Landmark College; and Susanna Strothman, a solution consultant for Deloitte, will share their perspectives on how decisions are made by news corporations, and how different types of posts can help or hurt public awareness of what is actually happening in the world.
Topics will include:
How to think critically and interpret messages from social media, mass media or pop culture.
How to protect yourself and young people from negative aspects of social media.
How social media platforms curate information for the reader/viewer.
How social media is regulated vs. mainstream media.
The discussion will be moderated by Joyce Marcel, writer for Vermont Business Magazine.
To receive the Zoom link email ziagulazimi9@gmail.com. The program will also be live streamed on the Brattleboro Community Television’s (BCTV) Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv/ .