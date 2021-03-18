The Brattleboro Energy Committee is sponsoring an online panel event on Zoom on Wednesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. The discussion will center on making the switch from fossil fuel to wood-based renewable heat.
These topics will be addressed until around 7 p.m., followed by audience questions and answers:
• Vermont’s managed lands policies and impact on forest environments and on wood fuel options.
• A Brattleboro commercial downtown project that is preparing to move from coal to biomass heat.
• Financial incentives for switching to renewable heat.
• Resources for commercial and residential owners who want to change from fossil fuel to renewable heat sources.
Join on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82037660861. Meeting ID: 820 3766 0861; Passcode: 411605.
Moderator and speakers:
• Olga Peters, reporter for The Commons. She is also the host and producer of The Montpelier Happy Hour podcast where she focuses on how what happens in the State House shakes out for Vermont communities.
• Emma Hanson, wood energy coordinator with the Vt. Department of Forests, Recreation and Parks. Emma is a leading voice for advanced wood heating in Vermont, with a background in working lands policy, advocacy and sales, and enthusiasm for renewable energy.
• Ben Rankin, sustainable developer, recently bought a building in downtown Brattleboro which hosts the Harmony Arts Collective, Scissor Masters, 17 apartments, and some antique boilers that transform 50 tons of coal into greenhouse gases every year.
• Susan Bellville, real estate broker with Bellville Realty of Brattleboro; currently managing the Grange Block (aka Fisher Building) conversion to biomass heating.
• Nathan Mascolino, senior energy consultant, Efficiency Vermont. Mascolino is a licensed professional engineer, LEED certified, with 15 years of experience designing heating and cooling systems with a focus on renewable including wood fuel, for commercial and residential customers.