BRATTLEBORO — The Winston Prouty Center’s annual fundraiser Par for the Cause will be held this Saturday, June 25, on the Winston Prouty Campus at 209 Austine Drive. The event includes a family-friendly 9-hole mini-disc-golf course, and a community picnic with food, drinks, music and other fun activities.
“Mini-disc-golf” is a combination of disc golf (sometimes called frisbee golf) and miniature golf. Traditional disc-golf baskets are decorated with a theme each year; this year’s theme is Children’s Games. Some games that visitors will see come to life are Candyland, Chutes & Ladders, Twister, Operation and Skee Ball. Just like min-golf, players will walk the course in small groups. The course leads uphill through the forest and down the field. The cost is $5 per player. Visitors can bring their own disc or use one at the event. Pre-registration is not required. The course will be open from 2 to 7 p.m.
A BBQ dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m. Dinner plates will be $5. The menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, pizza, baked beans, mac-n-cheese, veggies sticks, watermelon and chips, as well as a bake sale by donation. A cash bar will be serving beer, wine, hard seltzer and cider, and non-alcoholic drinks. Vermont Gelato will be onsite selling locally made treats.
The event will also include a chance raffle with dozens of prizes donated by local businesses. Prizes include a handmade cornhole set, car detailing and repair services by Brattleboro Subaru, gift certificate and baking supplies from King Arthur Baking Company, earrings by Alison Korn Designs and much more. Tickets will be $1 each.
There will be other activities onsite, including bookmobile time, lawn games, bubbles, face-painting and more.
Par for the Cause is sponsored by The Trust Company of Vermont and Brattleboro Savings & Loan and Park Place Financial Advisors. Proceeds from the fundraiser support The Winston Prouty Center’s programs for children, families and early educators in Southeastern Vermont. For more information visit www.winstonprouty.org.