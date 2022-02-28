BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department continues to offer its “Parent and Tot Open Gym” program for parents and preschoolers ages five and under. This program began Nov. 4 and runs until April 28.
This is an unstructured program where the parent is responsible for their children.
The Gibson Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym will be available for this program Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Open Gym is a place for parents and tots to get out of the cold and enjoy playing with playhouses, cars, toys, tunnel, a play kitchen, big rubber balls and more. The fee is $1 per child, per day. Note that all equipment is disinfected prior to the program. Participants should wash hands before, during and after participating.
Recreation & Parks is accepting online registrations at: https://bit.ly/3vAFcDu.
For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.