BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., will host a monthly book group centered on “Parenting for Social Justice: Tips, Tools, and Inspiration for Conversations and Action with Kids.” Published in 2021 by Green Writers Press, this book is authored by the late Angela Berkfield, a social justice educator, organizer, parent, and beloved community member who passed away last year after her journey with breast cancer. The book is co-authored by Chrissy Colón Bradt, Leila Raven, Jaimie Lynn Kessell, Rowan Parker, and Abigail Healey.
The book group will meet monthly on second Wednesdays from October through May, from 6 to 8 pm in the upstairs meeting room. The focus is on parenting, but all who are connected to caregiving are welcome. The group will be facilitated by local parent, educator, and organizer Abby Mnookin. Jackie MacNeish, Parenting 4 Social Justice educational outreach/curriculum developer, has created the Community of Practice Discussion Guide.
Each month is an opportunity to dive deep into one of the book chapters about parenting for social justice, with a highlight on race, class, gender, disability, and collective liberation. The goal of both the book and the group is to support parents and caregivers in raising kids who love themselves, others, and are compelled to show up for social justice.
Discussions will support participants in initiating age-appropriate and engaging conversations with kids about social justice issues, as well as ideas for taking action as families — -from making protest signs and attending a local march, to trying healing meditations and consciously getting involved with local organizing.
There is no cost for participation, with snacks and childcare provided. Copies of the book are available for loan from the library or they can be purchased at Everyone’s Books. To sign up or if you have questions, email Abby at asmnookin@gmail.com or
For more information visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290 ex 1201.