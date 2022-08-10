BRATTLEBORO — The west side of the High Grove Parking Lot will be closed on Friday, Aug. 12, while Nichols Tree Care works to remove overgrowth from the top of the retaining wall.
The permit parking area is anticipated to be open and available by 10 a.m. but the other spaces will be closed longer. Vehicles with valid permits for the High Grove lot may park elsewhere in the lot as long as the valid permit is displayed.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Pete Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org