ROCKINGHAM — Parks Place Community Resource Center in Bellows Falls has hired two new board members, Krista Gay, a young lawyer from Athens, and Kathleen Govotski, an activist with the Rotary Club of Bellows Falls and the Chamber of Commerce.
Krista Gay is a first-generation college graduate who has returned to her roots in Vermont. Coming from a low-income background, Gay speculates on the difference free resume help and Department of Labor counseling make to teenage parents, providing the resources they need to change their lives. Gay is the youngest member of the Parks Place board at 29 — and she wishes more millennials and Gen Z youth would seek board positions. She believes Vermont institutions need young voices to keep their services in tune with young seekers.
Govotski comes to the board with years of small business experience and family Italian and Irish traditions. As a founder of Halladay's herb business, florist shop and the Harvest Inn, she knows the Bellows Falls community well. Govotski's connections over many Vermont years are strengthened by her husband and children, who offer additional Rockingham perspectives.
Two key services that Parks Place is focusing on are harm reduction bags and the Diaper Bank.
Turning Point, which is housed in the carriage barn, has harm-reduction bags available. These bags include test strips for drugs and Narcan, life-saving supplies if someone you love is using drugs. You can pick them up from Turning Point during business hours. No questions asked.
April is the month of the young child, and Parks Place has some resources for parents. While the diaper bank is not new to parks place, the increase in need is. Living in the post-COVID era has stretched people's budgets.
For more information about Parks Place Community Resource Center or to donate, walk in the door at 44 School Street Extension, Bellows Falls, or call 802-463-2297.