BELLOWS FALLS — Parks Place Community Resource Center will hosts its second annual community block party in celebration of the upcoming school year from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Parks Place, 44 School Street Extension.
The event will feature free food and carnival-style games and prizes, as well as feature representatives from more than a dozen local social service and state agencies who will be on hand at each booth to talk about resources and programs available to families in the coming year.
For more information, call 802-463-9927.