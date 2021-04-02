BELLOWS FALLS — In January, Parks Place, a community resource center, welcomed two new members to its governing board of directors.
Cynthia Stoddard, the former town manager of Putney who serves as director of support and training at NEMRC, a computer software/consulting company, was elected to serve as treasurer of Parks Place. Stoddard replaces Philip Perlah, who served in the role for six years.
Rick Holloway, an employee of Chroma Technology since 2001, serves on numerous local nonprofit boards and who has been a fixture of the community for years, was welcomed to the organization in the January board meeting.
Additionally, James Malley of Bellows Falls, who has served on the board since 2013, was elected to serve as Parks Place’s secretary in November.
The 13-person board of directors is tasked with supporting the mission of Parks Place, and its executive director. Parks Place was founded in 1995 and serves as a one-stop hub of resources for its community members.
For more information, call 802-463-9927.