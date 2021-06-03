BRATTLEBORO — Due to additional necessary work, the closure of the lower floor of the Brattleboro Transportation Center will be extended until Saturday, June 11. The Transportation Center was due to open this Saturday, but due to the additional work the closure has been extended. The Flat Street entrance/exit to the Transportation Center will be closed to all traffic.
Vehicles will be allowed to enter and exit through the Elliot Street entrance only.
For more information, contact Carol Coulombe in the Parking Enforcement Office at 802-257-2305, or by e-mail toccoulombe@brattleboro.org.