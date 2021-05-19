Elementary school students from around Windham County are being given special Come Alive Outside Passports as part of a campaign from OneCare Vermont to promote healthier lifestyles.
According to OneCare, 80 percent of our health outcomes determined by social and environmental factors that occur outside the boundaries of a traditional health care setting. For example, today’s children get on average more than seven hours of screen time per day, and adults get over 10 hours per day. Time spent in natural outdoor spaces is “vitally important to our health and wellbeing,” according to OneCare, which says a key component of its strategy is to invest in community-based population health efforts like its RiseVT program.
Students in Academy Elementary School, Green Street Elementary School, Guilford Central School, Newbrook Elementary School, Oak Grove Elementary School, Townshend Elementary School and Vernon Elementary School can use the Come Alive Outside Passports to earn points and win prizes for exploring local parks, farmers markets and community events over the coming months.
This initiative is being produced by RiseVT-Windham County in partnership with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Vermont Department of Health, Come Alive Outside, RiseVT, Retreat Farm, Hydro Flask, Brattleboro Recreation and Parks, and Windham Regional Commission. This is the second passport challenge presented in Windham County since 2019.
Passports contain 36 pages with different parks and community events and 40 different opportunities where students can earn points. When students earn 12 points or more, they can visit a prize center at Moore Free Library in Newfane, Townshend Library, a Windham Southeast School District Summer Garden during work hours (https://www.foodconnects.org/summer-garden-program) or a Newbrook Elementary School Summer Enrichment Program to redeem their points for a RiseVT prize. Parents or Guardians that fill out a brief online survey about the passport by Sept. 30 are entered into a grand prize drawing for gift cards or other large prizes. Grand prizes include a $100 Gift Card to Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, Family Hydro Flask package, or a Bundle from Moore Free Library.
Follow RiseVT-Windham County on Facebook and find out how to earn bonus points for additional information. Anyone who is interested can print one at https://comealiveoutside.com/passports/