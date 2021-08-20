The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1034 and its Auxiliary announced that the 2021-2022 Patriot’s Pen Scholarship Program is now open.
The Patriot’s Pen essay scholarship program was enacted by the VFW in 1995 in order to encourage young minds to examine America’s history along with their own experience in modern American society by composing a 300-400 word patriotic essay. This year’s theme is “How Can I Be A Good American?”
The scholarship is open to any student in grades 6-8 who are enrolled in a public, private, or parochial school or have a home school program. Students must be lawful U.S. permanent residents or have applied for the same.
Students submit a typed essay in English of 300-400 words and student entry forms completed legibly. All words must be counted (except the theme). Students need to submit their entry to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31.
Competition begins on the local level with the first place winner advancing to district level competition and the district level winner advancing on to state level competition. First place winners from each state compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards. The national first place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to tour the city, be honored by the VFW and its Auxiliary. Entrants shall be judged on theme knowledge, theme development, and clarity of ideas.
For any questions, contact Karen Campbell, scholarship chairwoman at 802-257-1379, or to request more information or an entry form. The website at https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships has more information. Entries can also be dropped off at the VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road, Brattleboro addressed to Karen Campbell, mailed to Carl M. Dessaint, VFW Auxiliary 1034 PO Box 8233 North Brattleboro, VT 05304 (attention: Karen Campbell) or emailed to Karoonski77@gmail.com.