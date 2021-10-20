BRATTLEBORO — D.M.I. Paving (a contractor of the town) will be paving in various locations throughout Brattleboro in the coming days.
On Thursday, paving will take place at the intersection of Park Place and Linden Street. Work is expected to happen between 10 a.m. and noon. Southbound traffic on Vermont Route 30 will be detoured to Cedar Street for the duration of the work. Please plan your trip accordingly.
On Thursday and Friday, paving operations will take place on West Street, Guilford Street, Hinesburg Road, and Hillcrest Terrace. Please anticipate traffic disruptions during these operations.
If you have any questions, contact Dan Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254–4255 or dtyler@brattleboro.org