BRATTLEBORO — Windham World Affairs Council in partnership with Action Corps will present a panel discussion to "mark seven years of war on Yemen" on Friday, March 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom.
The United States has supplied weaponry, intelligence, parts and diplomatic cover to Saudi Arabia as it has waged a near-genocidal war on the nation and people of Yemen causing one of the largest humanitarian disasters in the world. Action Corps has campaigned for Congress to introduce a War Powers Act Resolution which would curb U.S. participation in a congressionally unauthorized war.
Vermont peace activists, Yemeni Americans and local leaders will come together to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the war that has caused it and what Vermonters and everyday people around the world are doing to stop the U.S. backed bombing and blockade of the country.
The event is free and open to the public. Register at bit.ly/yemenwwac.