Senior Solutions announced that registration is now open for summer PEARLS (Program to Encourage Active Rewarding Lives) training.
This is for anyone who wants to become a PEARLS coach, or for administrators, managers, or clinical supervisors who wish to become more familiar with PEARLS before launching a new program at their organization.
PEARLS is a treatment program designed to reduce symptoms of mild depression and improve quality of life among older adults.
This training cost is $500 per person and is covered by Senior Solutions. You must register by July 30. For more information and to register, contact Wendi Germain, Health and Wellness Director at Wgermain@seniorsolutionsvt.org.