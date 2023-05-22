ATHENS — The Athens Brick Meetinghouse Committee, in conjunction with the Athens Historic Preservation Society, will hold its 6th Annual Memorial Weekend Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 27, at the 1817 Brick Meetinghouse.
Visitors will find a variety of perennials, annuals and vegetable seedlings on the Meetinghouse lawn, as well as garden-related raffle prizes. Experienced gardeners will be there to answer questions and offer gardening advice.
The national historic landmark, located at 2 Meetinghouse Road, will be open for viewing of the Meetinghouse sanctuary and vestibule on Saturday. All proceeds go to support ongoing efforts to preserve the historic building. Donations made to the Athens Historical Preservation Society are fully tax-deductible and will support the preservation of the Meetinghouse.
For more information or to make other donations, contact Sherry Maher at 802-275-2835 or follow Athens Meetinghouse on Facebook.