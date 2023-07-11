BRATTLEBORO — The Foxy Fund, the pet-support program of Senior Solutions, has again been recognized by Pet Smart Charities with a new grant award of $13,000 to assist with programming. This is the second year in a row the program has been supported by this foundation.
The Foxy Fund now supplies monthly pet food deliveries for 133 cats and dogs owned by seniors in our service area. Most of this food is delivered along with Meals on Wheels deliveries by our network of volunteer drivers throughout southeastern Vermont.
In addition, the Fund is now able to help seniors with steep veterinary bills, grooming and pet dental care, and boarding needs. The success of the program will be highlighted on July 15 on a nationally broadcast radio segment of Arden Moore’s “Four Legged Life,” featuring Senior Solutions Nutrition & Wellness Director Thom Simmons along with Strategy & Impact Manager Morgan Hultquist of Meals on Wheels America. The broadcast will also be available at https://www.ardenmoore.com/fourleggedlifeshow. .