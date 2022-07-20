BRATTLEBORO — Peter Elwell recently retired as the Brattleboro Town Manager after seven years in the role. Before his tenure in Brattleboro, he was the town manager in Palm Beach, Florida for 14 years. He also worked in Roxbury Township, N.J. for 15 years in management roles. Peter graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1980, attended Middlebury College and received a master’s degree in government administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to help sustain the Prouty Center as it is arguably the most positively impactful multi-purpose organization in our community,” said Elwell. “This would be an exciting time to serve Prouty even if it were simply continuing to be a pre-eminent provider of services to children and families. But Prouty has become so much more than that. First by preserving and improving the former Austine School campus and now by moving boldly toward providing hundreds of units of new housing across the full spectrum of affordability, Prouty is making a transformational impact on the quality of life for individuals, households and our entire region.”
“It is an honor to welcome Peter into the Prouty community,” said Chloe Learey, Executive Director of The Winston Prouty Center. “His depth of experience and leadership are tremendous assets as we implement an ambitious vision for the future while continuing to provide excellent supports to children and families.”
Founded in 1969, the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development provides inclusive education and family support to promote the success of children and families. Learn more at winston prouty.org.