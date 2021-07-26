WILMINGTON — For all kids in grades 1-3, join us for a special storytime at the Pettee Memorial Library to hear some great chapter books and share a snack. We’ll be meeting Mondays, July 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Call the library for more information at 464-8557.
Lunch Bunch is coming in August. If you’re entering 4th to 6th grade and can’t wait to begin reading the Golden Dome Award Books (formerly the DCF Award,) then sign up for the Lunch Bunch. It will be held Tuesdays August 3-24 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Free lunch and copies of three Golden Dome Book Award nominees. For more information and to sign up, call Pettee Memorial Library, 464-8557 or e-mail, petteelibrary@yahoo.com. Registration required.