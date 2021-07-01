BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Rotary Club recently inducted Brattleboro resident Phil George as its 72nd club president for the 2021-2022 Rotary year. George is a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments.
Rotary club members serving as officers with George this year are President-Elect Roger Allbee, Secretary Regina Stefanelli, Treasurer Rhonda Calhoun, Vice President Gina Pattison, and Immediate Past President Carl Lynde.
George has been active in the Brattleboro Rotary Club since 1995, serving on several committees including the annual Brattleboro Rotary Charity Golf tournament. This year’s tournament will be on August 26, with proceeds benefiting Rotary Gateway Foundation, local youth initiatives, and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
As a local financial advisor, George has helped many families in the Brattleboro area community reach their long-term financial goals since 1993.
He has been a regional trainer, mentor, coach, performance leader, and culture of compliance leader for Edward Jones Financial Advisors in Vermont over the past 27 years.
As Brattleboro Rotary Club president, George hopes to continue the tradition of providing community service that has been so impactful in Brattleboro as well as supporting the wider Rotary International goals and projects.
Phil is a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono and earned his MBA from Norwich University. He and his life partner, JoAnn, have been together 12 years, and he has three sons and eight grandchildren.
The Brattleboro Rotary Club, founded in 1950, is an active community service club of more than 60 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally.