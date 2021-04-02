Everywhere Philosophy is on a mission to bring philosophy to children, teens, and adults in interactive public and virtual spaces. Join Dr. Mike virtually in one of the following family programs.
• Great Big Ideas: Even Kindergarteners can do philosophy! If you or your child has ever asked “why” then you are ready for this program! This section is for those ages 5 and up. Great Big Ideas will be held on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. beginning April 6 and ending May 4.
• Philosophy Story Hour: Philosophy is everywhere. It is in beloved fairy tales and stories for the young and young at heart. Join us for live readings that weave storytelling and philosophy together into one event for the whole family! This section is for those 5 and up. This class will be held on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. beginning April 7 and ending May 5.
• Concept Chaos: An introduction to the tools of philosophy for eager learners! Concept Chaos offers learners a fun and safe opportunity to practice imaginative concept analysis and thought experimentation. This section is for those ages 10 and up. Concept Chaos is on Thursdays at 4 p.m. and begin April 8 and end May 6.
• All three classes are virtual, and a link will be sent to all participants prior to the start of the class. In addition, the fee for this program is $25 per Brattleboro resident household and $40 per non-Brattleboro household.
You can register by:
• Going to Brattleboro.org and completing the fillable registration form. Once it is completed you can email it to recreation@brattleboro.org.
• Go to Brattleboro.org and print a registration form. Once your complete it you can mail it to: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.