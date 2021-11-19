Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PUTNEY — Youngsters practiced their reading skills on Keeper, a therapy dog in the Putney Library's Read to a Dog program. According to a description of the program, therapy dogs can help new and struggling readers by lending a nonjudgmental ear to listen. Keeper and his owner, Abigail Littlefield, visited the library weekly from Oct. 20 through Wednesday.

