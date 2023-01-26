GUILFORD — A recital by pianist Rachel Johnson will be performed on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Guilford Community Church, 38 Church Dr. The recital will be the first in a series of concerts featuring area musicians. Starting at 2:30 p.m., the concert will showcase a repertoire from the Baroque, Classic, Romantic and Impressionistic eras by composers such as J.S. Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Schumann, Brahms, Debussy and more.
Other musicians at the recital will be her husband, Dwayne Johnson, who will play a trumpet solo by Fitzgerald, and Connie Green, who will play a flute solo by Bloch, with Rachel Johnson accompanying both instrumentalists. Musicians Peter Amidon, Andy Davis and others will provide brief introductions to the concert pieces.
Rachel Johnson studied classical piano in the Indianapolis, Indiana, area she was 5 and said there’s hardly a day that goes by when she doesn’t play for enjoyment or practice for an event. Johnson taught piano until recently and was a music teacher in elementary, middle and high schools. She served as an accompanist for numerous choirs, instrumentalists, university students’ juries and recitals and various competitions in the Midwest.
On Sunday mornings, Johnson can usually be found performing in churches, most recently in Guilford, where she and her husband moved in 2018. Subsequent Sunday afternoon concerts in the Guilford Community Church series include March 26 (Andy Davis), May 21 (Shirley Crockett’s 25th Memorial Concert), early June (Event for Children) and early October (Peter and Mary Alice Amidon).
Tickets will only be available at the door with a suggested donation of $10 to $25. Complimentary refreshments will be served following the concert.
All proceeds from the concert series benefit the church, which is handicapped accessible and supports numerous local programs and organizations serving the wider community. Vaccinations and masks are welcome but not required.
For information, contact the church office at 802-257-0994 or email guilfordchurch@gmail.com.