BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Gurudharm Khalsa is offering Pickleball Camp for those in fourth through eighth grade this summer at the Harris Tennis Courts at Living Memorial Park. The camp will be held July 25-29, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The fee is $45 for Brattleboro residents and $60 for non-residents.
The camp will cover the basic fundamentals of pickleball play which include the underhand serve, the drive, the dink, and the volley. Participants will work their way forward to learn the basic rules of the game for doubles play, and some elements of strategy. Warmups, stretching, agility and mobility drills will be included. Gurudharm is not only the Senior State champion in Vermont for singles and doubles, but he recently won the National Senior Games championship in singles for players 70-74.
Register in person at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m., or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For more information visit www.brattleboro.org or call 802-254-5808.