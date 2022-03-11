HINSDALE, N.H. — Due to possible inclement weather, Friends of Pisgah's night hike, originally scheduled for Saturday, led by John Herrick, will now take place on Sunday. The group will meet at the Kilburn parking lot off Route 63 in Hinsdale at 6 p.m. for a moon lit hike.
Night hikes are a fun and different experience from going on the trails during the day. This will be just before the full moon but the moon will be almost full and very bright.
This hike is a family friendly event. Because this month’s hike starts at Kilburn the group won’t have the ability for a fire, food and a hang out spot. Participants will stop to view the stars and the moon rise. Bring some snacks, drinks and don’t forget a camera.
It is advised to bring a head lamp, micro spikes, warm socks, waterproof shoes or boots and wear layers.