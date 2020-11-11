CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The Friends of Pisgah are having a workday this Saturday, Nov. 14. We are meeting at our Dort property at 10 a.m.
We plan to clear park trails of fallen branches and trees and clear out culverts.
The Dort property is located on the east side of Route 63 about a mile south of Chesterfield village. Traveling south it is past Crowning Shield Road, a sharp left on an upgrade. We will erect a sign at the entrance.
Bring water, lunch and gloves.
Reply to this email or call John Herrick at 603-256-6301 or Matt Edson at 603-499-3262 if you have any questions.