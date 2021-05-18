BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro (TSB) program will host two Zoom Advance Care Planning (ACP)/Advance Directive question and answer information sessions on Wednesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
If you are interested in attending, contact Don Freeman by email: don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org or by calling 802-257-0775, ext. 101 and leave your contact information so you can receive the emailed Zoom invitation and/or telephone call-in number. Be sure to specify which session you plan to attend.
Advance Care Planning includes discussing choices about end-of-life care with your medical provider, family and others and includes choosing and educating your health care agent and making informed decisions to complete an advance directive. Anyone over the age of 18 benefits from having a completed advance directive. Completing an advance directive is a gift to those who love you.
TSB services include the weekly zoom meeting and individual ACP meetings by phone, zoom or in-person to complete an advance directive. It is not necessary to have internet services to receive TSB assistance.
If possible visit www.vtethicsnetwork.org to see forms and obtain information to ask questions on Wednesday.
Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, non-profit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. BAH is 100 percent locally funded, provides services free of charge. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org.
For more information about Advance Care Planning or to receive your Zoom meeting invitation and/or telephone call-in number, contact Don Freeman, Taking Steps Brattleboro Program Coordinator at 802-257-0775 ext. 101 or by email don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org.