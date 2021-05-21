BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro program will host two Zoom Advance Care Planning/Advance Directive question and answer information sessions on Wednesday, May 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
If you are interested in attending, contact Don Freeman at don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org or 802-257-0775, ext. 101 and leave your contact information so you can receive the emailed Zoom invitation and/or telephone call-in number. Be sure to specify which session you plan to attend.
Advance Care Planning includes discussing choices about end-of-life care with your medical provider, family and others and includes choosing and educating your health care agent and making informed decisions to complete an advance directive. Anyone over the age of can 18 benefit from having a completed advance directive.
TSB services include the weekly Zoom meeting and individual ACP meetings by phone, Zoom or in-person to complete an advance directive. It is not necessary to have internet services to receive TSB assistance.
Visit www.vtethicsnetwork.org to see forms and obtain information to ask questions on Wednesday.
Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, non-profit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org.