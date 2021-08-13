BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro (TSB) program will host two Zoom Advance Care Planning (ACP)/Advance Directive question and answer information sessions Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The sessions will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
Advance Care Planning includes discussing choices about end-of-life care with your medical provider, family and others and includes choosing and educating your health care agent and making informed decisions to complete an Advance Directive. Come and learn if adding a COVID-19 or dementia provision would be beneficial to include or add to a previously completed Advance Directive.
TSB services include the weekly Zoom meeting and individual ACP meetings by phone, Zoom or in-person to complete an Advance Directive. It is not necessary to have internet services to receive TSB assistance.
If possible, visit www.vtethicsnetwork.org to see forms and obtain information to ask questions on Wednesday.
If you are interested in attending, contact Don Freeman by email: don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org or calling 802-257-0775, extension 101 and leave your contact information so you can receive the emailed Zoom invitation and/or telephone call-in number. Be sure to specify which session you plan to attend.