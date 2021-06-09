BRATTLEBORO — Following state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19, the local Planet Fitness and other locations in Vermont have increased capacity to 100 percent as part of the state’s reopening plan. As of June 4, Planet Fitness employees, members and guests who are fully vaccinated may use Vermont locations without a mask. Planet Fitness employees, members, and guests should adhere to local and state mask guidelines.
Locker rooms and all showers will fully reopen. Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walk arounds by our team to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas.
Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use.
Brattleboro’s Planet Fitness is at 768 Putney Road, 802-662-2220.