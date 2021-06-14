BRATTLEBORO – Planet Fitness of Brattleboro has teamed up with the local Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro to provide healthy snacks to its youth members. The locally owned and operated fitness club is lending support to the Boys & Girls Club and its after-school program.
The Brattleboro Planet Fitness and franchisee Shane Poirier will provide a monetary donation each month to cover the costs of the Club’s snack program. The Monday through Friday after-school program for kids ages six to 11 supports healthy social and emotional development, outdoor skills, and respect for the planet and for one another. Healthy snacks are provided to the group of about 30 members while also educating on healthy eating and basic nutrition. The Planet Fitness is located nearby at 768 Putney Road.
“We are honored to assist our local Boys & Girls Club,” said Poirier. “We have so much respect for the organization and its efforts for kids, so the opportunity to support them through this ongoing initiative is incredibly rewarding.”
“We are so appreciative of the support from Shane and the Planet Fitness team,” said Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro Executive Director Michelle Simpson. “Their monthly donation will make an enormous impact on our members and in our community.”