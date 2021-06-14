Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.