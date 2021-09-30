NEWFANE — The Town of Newfane Planning Commission is asking the Newfane community for input on the best ways to spend federal and state COVID relief funds.
Starting this week, the Newfane Planning Commission will distribute survey forms to Newfane residents and property owners. The survey asks participants to share their opinion on the priority of four topics: community life, economic sustainability, housing access, and transportation.
“Three years ago, the Commission completed the Newfane Town Plan,” explained Commission member and former chair, Lynn Forrest. “We are using that document as our starting point, and we want to hear from community members about new priorities or concerns that have arisen particularly as a result of the pandemic.”
“We need everyone’s input so our spending reflects our community and our values,” said chairman Ken Estey.
The Newfane Planning Commission had originally planned to hear the Newfane community’s opinions at town-wide “planning parties,” which would be fun, inclusive, and celebrate our community’s resilience through a difficult pandemic year. Because of the increased risks posed by the Delta variant, the Newfane Planning Commission will be using surveys instead.
Participants can submit survey forms by mail or by filling out the survey online. All responses must be returned by October 15. After the survey results have been collected, the results will be summarized and the recommendations given to the Newfane Selectboard at its November 1 meeting.
The Planning Commission will also host two special online forums to discuss funds coming to the town and present the survey. Meeting dates are Sunday, October 3 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, October 13 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Please go to www.newfanevt.com for a Zoom link, or email Kate Gehring at pcomm3@newfanevt.com for more information. The Planning Commission will also discuss the survey with students at Leland & Gray High School.
“The Commission is asking people to think big and small about what is needed for our town. We will not have enough funds to do everything immediately, but your visions will help create a roadmap for the future,” Estey said.
Newfane residents and property owners will receive the survey by mail with postage-paid return envelopes; the survey can also be filled out online. Copies of the survey will also be available at the Newfane town office. Questions about the surveys, meetings, and the link to fill out the survey should be directed to Kate Gehring at pcomm3@newfanevt.com.