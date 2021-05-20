WHITINGHAM -- The Whitingham Library will host its Annual Plant and Seed Swap on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in memory of beloved volunteer, patron and friend, Edie Fenton. She enjoyed helping people at the plant swap with her gardening advice and stories. Her beautiful primroses were a favorite as well as many other plants from her gardens.
Donations may be dropped off the day of or prior to the swap on Wednesday, June 2, from 2 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bing a plant, take a plant or as always donations are appreciated. For more information, call 802-368-7506.
The library is located within the Whitingham Municipal Center in Jacksonville. Attendees are asked to follow CDC and state guidance while visiting the library.