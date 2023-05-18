HALIFAX — The Halifax Community Club will host a community plant swap from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Halifax Community Hall at 20 Brook Road.
The Club is jointly celebrating spring with the Halifax Historical Society’s Open House, which will be across the street at the same time and date. The Plant Swap honors the memory of friend, neighbor, gardener, and Club member Edie Fenton, who died in early 2020, just before the first spring bulbs emerged from her well-tended plant beds.
Fenton was generous in sharing her plants; in her memory, bring plants or seeds to share, or take some annuals, perennials, or sources for your garden. Or do both: take some, leave some. The Hall is wheelchair-accessible, including an accessible bathroom. The event is free, though donations to support the maintenance of the historic Hall are welcome. Attendees should follow current Vermont guidance for COVID-19 or other viruses.
For more information, contact Laurel Copeland LaurelACopeland@gmail.com or 210-488-1701.