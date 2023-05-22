WARDSBORO — It’s time to plant your garden!
The 18th annual “From Our Gardens to Yours” plant sale in Wardsboro is this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. All the potted plants and flats for sale are being spread out across the front lawn of the Wardsboro Public Library at 170 Main Street, and the library is open that day. Parking and admission are free.
The Library Trustees and the Friends of the Wardsboro Library have planned an event that includes much more than hearty perennials, colorful annuals, shrubs, Gilfeather turnip seedlings, vegetables, and herbs, all of which are available at prices lower than the large greenhouses can offer. There are a variety of “same-day” garden raffles planned as well, with the winners drawn at 1 p.m. The library’s Book Sale Barn is open that day and there are home-baked goods under a tent.
All proceeds benefit the Wardsboro Public Library.
In another big fundraiser, the Trustees and the Friends have announced that the 2023 Best Raffle Ever this year is a brand new, powerful General 6500 Watt Generator, made available with the generosity of W & W Building Supply. Tickets are on sale for the generator at the plant sale event, and the generator is on display in the lobby at the library every day that the facility is open. The library is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For details, see www.wardsboropubliclibrary.org or call 802-896-6988.