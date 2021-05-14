Friends of the Wardsboro Library volunteers Jerry Cloutier, Sally Wadsworth, Mike Cooney, Linda Gifkins, and Nancy Ferrucci show off some of the annuals and perennials for sale at the 2019 plant sale in Wardsboro. This year’s annual spring Plant Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Wardsboro Library at 170 Main St.