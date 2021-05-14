WARDSBORO — The Friends of Wardsboro Library will host the group’s annual plant sale on Saturday, May 29. Admission and parking are free, and the event will be held rain or shine. The annual plant sale is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Wardsboro Library, a nonprofit organization that supports the Wardsboro Public Library.
The Plant Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the Wardsboro Library. A variety of hearty perennials, colorful annuals, shrubs, Gilfeather turnip seedlings, vegetables, and herbs will be available for purchase. While you are shopping, enter a one-day-only raffle of select garden related prizes with winners announced at the close of the sale.
The event will follow current Vermont Department of Health COVID guidelines.
This year, the Friends group is also running the Best Ever Raffle. This is a chance to win a holiday quilt, handcrafted by Carol Steiner. Come see the quilt at the plant sale. Purchase raffle tickets at the sale, during library hours or print your own at friendsofwardsborolibrary.org.
For more details and photos visit the Friends’ website. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Gilfeather Turnip Festival in October 2021 in Wardsboro. The winner need not be present.