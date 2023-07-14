WILMINGTON — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church held an ice cream social this past Sunday as part of a culinary series that allows people in the Deerfield Valley to get to know each other better and to enjoy the company of their neighbors.
The ice cream social saw pleasant weather and good sunshine on Sunday afternoon and was well-attended with an audience of about 40 people in all, according to a release. People dropped in from the neighborhood, and some people from out of town who happened to be driving by also stopped in for the ice cream.
The culinary series includes monthly community dinners and a barbeque on Sunday, Aug. 13. All events of the series are free of charge.