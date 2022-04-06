BELLOWS FALLS — Join George Kinder, poet-photographer, on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. over Rockingham Library Zoom as he guides participants through four seasons on Spectacle Pond.
Kinder has spent the last 30 years finding creative inspiration from the solitude of living on the edge of this pond. He offers an intimate window into his creative process culminating in a discussion about meditation, nature and inspiration.
A mindfulness teacher and author, Kinder's latest book of poetry and photography "Reflections on Spectacle Pond: The Weekly Edition," is available as a free email subscription. It's a meditative guide to living in nature's cycle.
To receive an invitation to this live zoom presentation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or visit Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street.