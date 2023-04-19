BRATTLEBORO — Write Action, Time to Write and the Brattleboro Literary Festival announce an in-person reading by poets participating in Poems Around Town. This public event will take place at the River Garden on Friday, April 28th, from 5-7.
The annual celebration of poetry, featuring almost one hundred poems by poets primarily from the Brattleboro region, as well as statewide, are in 48 locations throughout downtown Brattleboro through the end of April. The guide for what is where and by whom, is available online at the Write Action website (www.writeaction.org), and in print at The Brattleboro Co-Op, Chamber of Commerce, the Brooks Memorial Library, and Everyone's Books.
Because there are over fifty poets this year, we have had to limit the number of readers to twenty, each of whom will have 4 minutes to read their poem that is hanging downtown, and perhaps one or two more. Essentially it will be a sampling of area poets, from the published to those who are just coming out of the closet as poets!
Refreshments will be served. Beer and wine will be available from the bar.
For more information: info@writeaction.org