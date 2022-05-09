PUTNEY — The Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., will host a Poetry Reading curated by Karen Kelsay, of Kelsay Books, on Thursday, May 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Featured poets include Tim Mayo, Toni Ortner, Midge Goldberg, and Arlene Distler.
Kelsay Books is an independent literary press run by Karen Kelsay, an award-winning poet whose primary focus is to publish beautiful books in a timely manner. After the featured poets, there will be an open mic for 15 minutes for whoever would like to read one poem.
This event is free and open to the public. Masks required.