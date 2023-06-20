June 10
• At approximately 12:46 a.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 7.2 in Brattleboro. While Troopers were in route, it was reported the vehicle left the scene of the crash. Troopers later located and spoke with the operator, who was from Royalton, Vermont. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and LSA. The driver was processed at Brattleboro Police Department and released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
June 11
• At approximately 8 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Wardsboro. Investigation resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old Wardsboro resident for driving under the influence #2. The driver was scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division at a later date.
June 13
• At approximately 7:47 p.m., Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 100 in Whitingham. The operator was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Troopers later responded to the hospital and identified the driver as a Whitingham resident who troopers say showed signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and then released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.