June 26
• At approximately 10:42 a.m., the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a call from the Newfane Postmaster, who reported graffiti was spray painted on the United States Postal Service building. This incident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed any part of this crime or may have information, is asked to contact Trooper Acevedo at eric.acevedo@vermont.gov or call 802-722-4600, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
July 1
• Vermont State Police responded to a burglary of a farm stand at a residence on Route 8A in Whitingham, sometime between the evening of June 29 and July 1. This is an ongoing investigation. Any information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call or email Trooper Victoria Neufang at the Westminster State Police barracks, 802-722-4600, or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
July 6
• At approximately 8 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from Key-Gots in Guilford. If anyone has any information of the vehicle or individuals involved, they are urged to contact Trooper Galusha with the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
July 8
• At approximately 10:45 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Guilford Center Road in Guilford. Troopers responded to the scene and subsequent investigation revealed the operator, a 52-year-old resident of Guilford, showed signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. The driver was cited, released, and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a future date.
July 9
• At just before 1 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash in Whitingham. Troopers responded to the scene and a subsequent investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle, a 30-year-old resident of Bristol, Vt., showed signs of impairment. The driver was later placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The driver was cited, released, and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date.